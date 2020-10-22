Meet the family growing precious Cornish saffron on the Roseland peninsula
After a summer underground the lilac crocus flowers are now starting to peep through the soil on the Roseland Peninsula in Cornwall.
Picking and processing Cornish saffron is very time-consuming and takes a lot of effort.
The fact that the harvest is during autumn when the weather is changeable can make it even more difficult .
But for Brian and Margaret Eyers, who run The Cornish Saffron Company, it's a labour of love.
You know I look around and I see the flowers pop up in the morning, and I just get this feeling that I'm so proud of it. We come out and have competitions to see who picks the fastest, we're both really proud of it.
The couple have been growing saffron for the last six years.
The spice first came to Cornwall in the 14th century and was traded for copper and tin, before being commercially grown in the county until the turn of the 18th century.
Now most of what we use today comes from abroad from places like Iran, Spain, France, Morocco, which has brought the price down.
We decided to try and grow it in England because we like the idea of less air miles and things like that. We can't compete on price but quality is great.
After the saffron is harvested in the morning, the afternoon is for the precise work of plucking out the threads of Cornish saffron
It takes the stigma from around 180 flowers to make one gram of saffron. The main characteristic of the plant most people say is that it is exotic. Some people say it has an earthy flavour and some a honey flavour. I think our saffron where it is grown is very mellow but also, because of the way we process it, is very full of flavour.