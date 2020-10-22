After a summer underground the lilac crocus flowers are now starting to peep through the soil on the Roseland Peninsula in Cornwall.

Picking and processing Cornish saffron is very time-consuming and takes a lot of effort.

The fact that the harvest is during autumn when the weather is changeable can make it even more difficult .

But for Brian and Margaret Eyers, who run The Cornish Saffron Company, it's a labour of love.

You know I look around and I see the flowers pop up in the morning, and I just get this feeling that I'm so proud of it. We come out and have competitions to see who picks the fastest, we're both really proud of it. Brian Eyers

Brian and Margaret work fast to ensure they harvest all of the flowers as they bloom Credit: ITV News West Country

The couple have been growing saffron for the last six years.

The spice first came to Cornwall in the 14th century and was traded for copper and tin, before being commercially grown in the county until the turn of the 18th century.

Now most of what we use today comes from abroad from places like Iran, Spain, France, Morocco, which has brought the price down.

We decided to try and grow it in England because we like the idea of less air miles and things like that. We can't compete on price but quality is great. Brian Eyers

After the saffron is harvested in the morning, the afternoon is for the precise work of plucking out the threads of Cornish saffron