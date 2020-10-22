Fresh warnings have been issued over the state of the clifftops at West Bay after a crack appeared.

Dorset Council has warned walkers a cordon is in place along a section of cliff near Highlands End Caravan Park.

People can still pass safely using the coastal path.

Recent wet weather is making rangers more concerned about how long the cliffside will hold up.

The precarious break in the land is being monitored any further movement.

In August, the council warned visitors to stay away from the cliffs along the Jurassic Coast following a substantial cliff fall.

Approximately 9,000 tons of rock fell from the cliffs near Burton Bradstock, prompting a large-scale response from the emergency services.

