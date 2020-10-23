Covid-19 fines for Bristol UWE students hosting parties

Students at the University of the West of England in Bristol have been fined after breaching Covid-19 rules on campus.

Police have fined 21 students £200 each for breaching the ‘rule of six’, having guests on campus and failing to wear a face covering.

In a joint statement with Avon and Somerset Police, a university spokesperson said the students had “put our community at risk”.

They have been threatened with suspension if they continue to flout the rules.

We recognise we are part of a bigger community, and that we each have a responsibility to protect that community. Sadly, over the last week, Avon and Somerset Police have issued a large number of fines and official warnings to students on our campuses, for disregarding the university rules, breaking the law, and putting our community at risk. University of the West of England spokesperson

“The university is working closely with Avon and Somerset Police to challenge this behaviour and active enforcement is being implemented across our campuses," the university added.

The university has had 117 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past seven days.

PC Simon Topps, of Avon and Somerset Police, said they will continue to issue fines to students who “knowingly” breach rules.

Our approach throughout has been to support students in following the regulations by engaging with them. We will continue this approach and provide an opportunity to disperse or accept a warning. However, where people are knowingly breaching the regulations there to protect us all, we will move more quickly to enforcement by issuing a fine. PC Simon Topps, Avon and Somerset Police

