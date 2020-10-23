Businesses across the West Country are offering free meals to children during half-term in response to Marcus Rashford’s campaign.

MPs voted against a Labour motion to provide 1.4million disadvantaged children in England with food vouchers during school holidays in the House of Commons earlier this week.

It followed a campaign led by Manchester United player Rashford, who has called on the Government to do more to end child poverty.

Rashford is using his social media platforms to promote businesses offering meals to children during the holidays. Credit: PA

Since the vote, Rashford has used his social media platforms - which have millions of followers - to promote local businesses which have offered to provide free meals during the holidays.

This includes restaurants, village halls and even football clubs based in the West Country, who have pledged to support local families.

During half-term, I will be making free lunch bags for any child who would normally get a free school lunch. No need to buy anything - just come to the counter and ask for a kid’s lunch bag. The Castle Beach Cafe on Facebook

Below is a list of some of the West Country-based companies who have offered their support during half-term:

The Castle Beach Cafe in Falmouth

Swiss Cottage Cafe in Ilfracombe

Belluno Italian Restaurant, Bideford

The Crown Inn, Keynsham

The Gingerbread House, Budleigh Salterton

Tintinhull Village Hall, Yeovil

Count House Cafe, Pendeen

The Stable, Weston-super-Mare

Pavilion Street Kitchen, Perranporth

If you are a South West-based business supporting the campaign, email westcountry@itv.com.

