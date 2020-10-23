Zombie knife found by police and volunteers searching parts of Swindon

Wiltshire Police have found several weapons in parts of Swindon, as part of an on-going operation to disrupt drug dealing, drug-related violence and to improve community safety.On Saturday 17 October, officers and volunteers scoured areas of Penhill and Pinehurst with the help of metal detectors.

The items discovered included a 16-inch blade so-called zombie-style knife, crossbow bolts and discarded phones.

Police and volunteers use metal detectors to search part of Swindon for weapons. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Neighbourhood Inspector for Stratton, Central Swindon, North and West Swindon, Carly Nesbitt says: “This operation was following on from the work of the Parish Council who have been active in maintaining the open space areas in this part of Central Swindon North. “We were able to remove a clearly dangerous weapon off the streets, as well as some other significant items.“I hope this kind of activity reassures the community that we are not just being reactive but also proactive in our attempts to have an impact on illegal activities."

