A club in Bristol has become the first in the city to be fined and forced to temporarily close after the owners were found breaching coronavirus rules.

The Jack of Diamonds on West Street in Old Market has been given 'a direction' from Bristol City Council, which means it is no longer allowed to host 'club style' events.

After shutting down a party of more than 80 people in the early hours of Sunday 18 October, multiple inspections found the venue was non-compliant with public health measures and bosses were not enforcing social distancing guidelines or closing at 10pm.

As well as being told it cannot open until it is Covid-safe, the owner has been given a £1,000 fixed penalty notice by police.

READ MORE:

According to Bristol City Council, the Jack of Diamonds did not have a Covid-secure risk assessment in place or a Track and Trace system. Social distancing guidelines were also not being followed and people were not being told to wear face masks where necessary.

The venue was also staying open past the 10pm curfew and inspectors found evidence of alcohol being consumed and sold in the unlicensed premises.

It is now banned from holding any 'club style' events including live music, the sale of alcohol and using a DJ.

Cllr Steve Pearce, Cabinet Member for Waste, Commercialisation and Regulatory Services at Bristol City Council, said: “Across the city of Bristol, the COVID-19 infection rate has been significantly increasing and now sits at 241.7 new cases per 100,000 population (in the past seven days, as of 22 October).

"We are seeing a high proportion of cases in the under 40 age group, but the risk is also growing across older age groups too.

“We have provided clear advice to local businesses across the city to support them in developing COVID-secure operations. This behaviour is jeopardising other businesses that are complying with the rules and playing their part in keeping Bristol open safely. The direction to cease services is necessary at this point in time to prevent people attending the premise, as we are clear that their operations are putting people at risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“The direction will remain in place until 22 January (2021) unless the premise is able to open as a COVID-secure business that complies with all the restrictions. We will regularly review the situation."

READ MORE: