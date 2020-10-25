Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market to go ahead, but with some changes

Exeter Cathedral's Christmas market will go ahead this year, but not in its traditional style.

The decision to hold the festive event follows "extensive discussions" to ensure people are kept safe from coronavirus transmission, the cathedral team said.

It will run from 21 November to 19 December and will have managed entry and exit points in place to control the number of people coming in and out.

It will also be laid out differently, covering a larger area, to reduce the number of market-goers gathering in a small space.

The footpaths will also be wider so people can socially distance and hand sanitiser stations will be dotted around. Face masks will also be advised wherever possible.

People can expect a few changes this year in line with coronavirus restrictions.

The Very Revd Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter, said he hopes the news will provide a "desperately needed boost" for local traders who have been affected by the pandemic.

Our wish is to provide a desperately needed boost for local traders at the end of an extremely challenging year, and also to lift the spirits of the people of Devon as we celebrate Christmas here in Exeter. We are enormously grateful to the local authorities and advisory groups for their help and advice to make this happen. Today’s news is exciting for all who work at and love the Cathedral. The Very Revd Jonathan Greener

Whilst preparing for the Christmas Market to open in November, organisers will monitor the coronavirus infection rate and reassess the safety measures in place.

They will also consult with traders, Exeter City Council, the Safety Advisory Group and Public Health England.

READ MORE: