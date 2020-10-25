Train passengers travelling between Bristol Parkway and Newport will experience disruption for two weeks as a railway bridge is being replaced.

Engineers from Network Rail have started 13 days of work to replace the bridge over Gipsy Patch Lane in Little Stoke, South Gloucestershire, and will finish on Friday 6 November.

People needing to travel on this route are being warned their journey times could be extended by around 50 minutes as trains will need to take an alternative route.

The bridge is being replaced to allow a wider road to run underneath the railway and also allow for an improved metrobus.

During the engineering work trains between London and South Wales will be diverted and they will not call at Bristol Parkway.

There will also be a replacement bus service running between Parkway and Newport.

Other changes

Hourly train service only between London Paddington and Parkway on weekdays at peak times

Direct trains between London and South Wales will operate via Gloucester, avoiding Bristol; and between London and Bristol Temple Meads, for connecting services to Parkway

Trains between Portsmouth Harbour and Cardiff Central will terminate at Bristol Parkway, where a bus will replace trains to Newport

Members of the public are being reminded that replacement buses could be very busy at peak times, so are being advised to travel when it is quieter.

People are also being reminded to follow coronavirus rules, including wearing a face mask unless you are exempt and carry hand sanitiser.

READ MORE: