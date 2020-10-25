Police hunt for culprit after 30-year-old stabbed in the neck in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police officers are trying to find a man after a 30-year-old was stabbed in the neck in Bristol.

Armed police were called to Park Street just after 9pm on Friday 23 October after they were alerted to an assault in the area. It happened near Nando's restaurant.

Officers gave first aid to the victim before he was taken to hospital - he is still there but his condition is not life threatening, police have confirmed.

The armed officers were deployed because a man was seen running from the area after the attack. They are still trying to find the culprit as their investigation continues.

No arrests have been made.