Two men from Bristol have been charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs after £400,000 worth of cocaine was found hidden inside boxes of whey protein powder.

Five kilos of the Class A drug were seized and National Crime Agency investigators charged the pair as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

Both of them, aged 31 and 34, were arrested on Friday 23 October.

The package was seized in January 2020. Credit: National Crime Agency

Border Force officers at London Gateway Parcel Hub seized the five kilos earlier this year after finding it hidden inside boxes of whey protein powder.

The arrests are part of a wider operation - called Venetic - which is investigating the EncroChat encrypted messaging platform, the NCA said.

Jack Bertram Fallon, 31, from Olveston in Bristol has been charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs and failure to comply with an order to provide officers with access to his phone.

Arron James Collins, 34, from Withywood, has also been charged with conspiracy to import class A drugs and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Both appeared at Worle Magistrates' Court on Saturday (24 October) and were remanded to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 23 November.

A third man, aged 33, was arrested in September in connection with the seizure and was released under investigation.