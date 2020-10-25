Woman found with life-threatening injuries in Bristol park

A woman is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after she was found with serious head injuries in a park in Bristol.

An Avon and Somerset Police officer found the woman, who is in her 30s, near Mrs Brown's Cafe in Victoria Park, Bedminster, just after 6am on Sunday 25 October.

In a statement police said the woman could have been assaulted, but they are "keeping an open mind" as to how she suffered the injuries.

A scene is in place and officers are carrying out enquiries in the area. They are also reviewing CCTV footage to help them determine what happened.

Police are now urgently appealing for any information.

Avon and Somerset Police is asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in Victoria Park to call on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220241761.