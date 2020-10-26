Halloween enthusiasts have been told to cancel their popular display over fears it is too popular.

Simon Knight and Julie Coles usually put on a one-night-only display at their home in Bedminster Down on 31 October.

However, after contacting Bristol City Council, the couple were told to cancel this year's show because they could not guarantee people turning up would be properly social-distancing.

Julie and Simon, both in their 40s, have spent years building up their display collection, with costs reaching £5,000.

In previous years, hundreds of onlookers have come to spectate the impressive light and audio display.

Speaking last year, the couple said, “We love seeing the faces of the families who pass us - the children really enjoy it and we have queues of people lining up to take pictures in our front garden."

Last year, they started taking donations in aid of Horseworld, the Whitchurch-based horse rescue charity, but this year it will not be happening.Julie has reassured people that they will be back next year.