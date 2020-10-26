A teenager who recently lost his home due to flash flooding has launched a Christmas appeal in a bid to help others.

14-year-old Alfie Dean from Babbacombe is collecting gifts and raising funds to provide Christmas stockings to families in need.

The stockings will be donated to people in Newton Abbot and Torbay and are available to people on low-incomes, those in temporary accommodation, and to families fleeing domestic violence.

Every stocking will contain age-appropriate treats, including sweets and gift-wrapped presents.

Christmas can be such a magical time of year, but for many, it serves to intensify hardships and worry. With the country struggling in so many ways to bounce back from the ongoing toll the pandemic has taken, we are all too aware that this year could be the hardest yet for those worst affected." Alfie Dean

It is not the first time Alfie has come to the rescue of others.

Earlier this year, Alfie set up The Babbacombe Pantry outside his home, using a shelf taken from his bedroom.

The pantry offered older people the chance to collect essential items such as bread and milk during lockdown. Alfie asked people using the service to 'take what you need, leave what you don't, donate what you can.'

Alfie Dean's pantry outside his home Credit: Devon Live

Alfie says the response to the Christmas appeal has so far been "really encouraging" and that he has also received "a very generous donation" from Newton Abbot Athletics Club.

People who would like to request a stocking can drop Alfie and his mum a message via The Babbacombe Facebook page, although Alfie said he appreciates not everyone will have access to the internet and so some of the stockings will be distributed by community interest company Re4orm.

In September, Alfie and his mum Lucy, lost everything on the bottom floor of their house after it was hit by flash-flooding - as a result, they had to move into temporary accommodation.

Alfie was set to celebrate his 14th birthday around the time of the flooding and all his birthday presents were ruined.After Lucy put out an appeal for birthday cards to help cheer him up, Alfie received more than £500 worth of presents from well-wishers.

Alfie said he now wants to use his Christmas Stocking appeal to 'pay it forward' and once again, help to provide for others.Alfie and his mum will be taking requests and recommendations for stockings until 10th December and said they hope people needing help won't hesitate to get in touch with them.

To donate to Alfie's appeal, visit his page here. You can also find The Babbacombe Pantry on Facebook.