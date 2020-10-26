A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a property in Hayle in the early hours of Monday, October 26.Devon and Cornwall Police were called shortly after 2am to an address in Foundry Square following concern for the welfare of a woman inside a property.

Emergency services attended the scene where a woman in her 50s was found to have sustained multiple injuries.

She was confirmed dead at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

A 74-year-old man from Hayle has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

This is currently being treated as an isolated incident and at this time we are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death. Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Inspector Stephanie Blundell, said: “A scene guard currently remains in place and local residents are likely to see officers in the area over the coming hours as the investigation continues."

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 56, 26/10/20.