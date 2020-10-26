A study looking at how children's immune systems respond to Covid-19, and to vaccines for other infectious diseases, is asking children who live in the Bristol to take part.

The research project is being co-run by the Bristol Children’s Vaccine Centre (BCVC) at Bristol Medical School, and the Oxford Vaccine Group which is part of the University of Oxford.Children under the age of 20 across the city are being sought to take part in the study which will look at how their immune systems respond to Covid-19.

The study team is especially keen for those under the age of 20 from the following postcodes: BS2, BS3, BS8, BS20, BS37, BS41 to participate.

The research team is looking to develop a new way of surveying how well protected people are from infectious diseases. Credit: AP

Participation in the study is voluntary and a £20 voucher will be offered for taking part.

The aim of this study is to help understand the STORY (Serum Testing Of Representative Youngsters) of infectious diseases in the UK.

The results will help decide whether changes are needed to the UK’s vaccine schedule and give greater understanding about the number of Covid infections in the UK.

The research team, working with Public Health England, will develop a new way of surveying how well protected people are from infectious diseases by collecting blood samples from people who represent different groups across society.

The study team is particularly interested in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Group C meningococcus (MenC) and diphtheria Credit: PA Images

Researchers will take a blood sample from people from birth to 20 years old to look at their antibody levels against important infectious diseases.

It comes as one of the ways people’s bodies develop protection against infectious diseases is by developing antibodies, either after an infection or following a vaccination.

Researchers are able to measure the antibodies to see how well protected people are from those infectious diseases.

The study team is particularly interested in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Group C meningococcus (MenC) and diphtheria.

Dr Marion Roderick, the study’s lead investigator said: “This research will help us understand whether we need to make any changes to the UK vaccine schedule and tell us about the number of infections with Covid-19 in the UK.

“In Bristol we have recruited 220 young people, but we are looking for more. We have space in our half term clinic, so please get in touch if you would like to take part.”

Participants will need to make one visit to the clinic, for a blood sample, which will take approximately 45 minutes.

Participants will have the right to withdraw at any point.

To find out more about the study and how to take part you can visit the story website.

