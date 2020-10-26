Police dealing with 'serious incident' in Barnstaple

Police in Barnstaple are dealing with what they call 'a serious incident' in Bear Street.

It is unclear what has happened. But a shopkeeper on the street has told ITV News they believe a double stabbing has taken place and an air ambulance has landed.

Devon and Cornwall Police are yet to confirm what has happened, but say two people have been taken to hospital with another detained at the scene.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to Bear Street, Barnstaple, at around 4.20pm following reports of a serious assault.

"One person has been taken to hospital and another person has been detained at the scene. Officers remain in the area and the incident is ongoing.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time."

More information to follow as we get it...