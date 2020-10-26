Exeter Chiefs completed a historic double after adding the English Premiership trophy to their European Champions' Cup success over the weekend.

The Devon club are now undisputedly the best team in the Northern Hemisphere.

Their latest triumph came in the Premiership final against Wasps at Twickenham.

"It's been a great week, I'm honestly lost for words to be honest," says Chiefs' lock Johnny Hill.

"We've grafted for a long time for this. We spoke about winning trophies and we spoke about winning both the trophies and as it got closer and closer, we believed and believed.

"And today was the final hurdle and we had to graft to do it and luckily we did."

Exeter Chief's Joe Simmonds scores his side's winning penalty kick during the game Credit: PA Images

Chief's exploits sparked celebrations across the region.

At Penzance Newlyn Pirates where stars like Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie first learned to play rugby, the next generation of potential stars were inspired by their success.

The success of the Exeter Chiefs is tremendously inspiring for these boys and having the Chiefs being so successful and having local guys involved, guys that went to the same primary schools as some of these guys and there at the same secondary school there at now its hugely inspiring for them. Euan McNeill, Head Coach under 12s Penzance Newlyn Pirates

