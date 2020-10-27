Bus fire causes major M5 delays in North Somerset

Drivers in North Somerset are being warned of significant delays on the M5 between junction 19 and 20 southbound following a bus fire on the hard shoulder this morning (27 October).

Two lanes of the motorway near Clevedon have been damaged by the fire, which broke out on an empty double decker bus at around 9.30am.

Emergency services say one lane may remain closed into the evening while spilt diesel is cleared from around 100 metres of carriageway and an assessment of damage to the road surface is completed.

Credit: Highways England South West

Another bus later broke down in lane three adding to congestion but has since been recovered.

Surrounding roads are also experiencing very high traffic volumes as drivers take alternative routes to avoid the M5.

Drivers are advised to plan their journeys before setting out and listen to the latest traffic reports. Drivers may also want to delay their journeys where possible.