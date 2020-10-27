The flat where a woman was fatally poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok is being demolished - more than two years later.

Dawn Sturgess collapsed at the home of her partner Charlie Rowley on 30 June 2018 after coming into contact with a perfume bottle containing Novichok.

The 44-year-old died in hospital in Salisbury eight days later.

Charlie Rowley was also left seriously ill but recovered.

Speaking to ITV News in September 2020, he said, "Even after two years I'm still left with problems with my eyesight in my right eye, I get out of breath and suffer from depression."

His flat in Amesbury is situated eight miles away from Salisbury, where Russian former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the nerve agent in March 2018.

On Monday 26 October 2020, housing provider Stonewater confirmed that work is underway to demolish two properties on Muggleton Road.

Stonewater said it had worked "very closely" with Wiltshire Council and consulted with residents on the best way forward for Mr Rowley's former home.

A spokeswoman from Stonewater said, "The cleared area will be landscaped, creating additional green space for the local community and we'll be providing two additional homes at an alternative development nearby to ensure that there is no loss of affordable housing in south Wiltshire.

"Whilst we cannot forget the events that unfolded at this property, we're pleased that we've been able to work together to come to this successful conclusion and we'll be doing our absolute best to minimise disruption."

A police officer who fell seriously ill after being poisoned in the same Salisbury Novichok attack has quit the force. Credit: PA images

On Saturday 17 October 2020, a police officer who fell seriously ill after being poisoned with Novichok in Salisbury after entering the Skripal's home, quit the force because he “can no longer do the job”.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said on Twitter he “had to admit defeat” and is leaving the force after 18 years, adding the incident in March 2018 “took so much from me”.

He was the first person to enter the home of Sergei Skripal after the Russian former double agent and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned on a park bench in the city.