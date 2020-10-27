The RNLI is urging the public to only visit lifeguarded beaches this half term as huge swell is expected to hit parts of the South West.

Lifeguards are patrolling 27 beaches across the West Country this half term in a bid to keep beach-goers safe.

The week of Monday 26 October has already seen a huge increase in the number of people visiting beaches around the region.

However, there is now a desperate plea for visitors to listen to advice from lifeguards as 'dangerous and challenging conditions' are expected to hit parts of Devon and Cornwall.

Steve Instance, RNLI Water Safety Lead for the South West says, "Experts have been watching weather systems out in the Atlantic for the past few weeks to calculate the impact on swell conditions hitting Europe and the UK. Forecasts at the moment are predicting a huge swell to arrive on Wednesday and into Thursday combined with strong winds.

"Sea conditions are set to be extremely dangerous and it's likely most beaches will be red flagged with huge waves, strong rip currents and increased tidal surges.

"If you are tempted to enter the water, please go to one of the 27 lifeguarded beaches and listen to their advice, if there are no flags then there are no lifeguards.

"Do not enter the water if the red flag is flying, it only takes seconds to get caught out in conditions like these."

‘While we expect stormy conditions during the winter, this particular swell is hitting in the middle of half term when the coastal area is busy with visitors to the region and locals off school. We would advise anglers, coastal walkers and anyone hoping to watch the surf to do so at a safe distance from the water.’

Beaches with lifeguard cover until Sunday 1 November:

Cornwall

Tregonhawke

Praa Sands

Fistral

Towan

Watergate Bay

Mawgan Porth

Porthtowan

Perranporth

Gwithian

Porthmeor

Sennen

Constantine

Harlyn

Polzeath

Widemouth

Summerleaze

Poldhu

Porthcurno

Treyarnon

Sandymouth

Hayle Towans

Chapel Porth

Holywell Bay

Crantock

Devon