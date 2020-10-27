Pub-goers in Chard were left in udder disbelief when a large group of cows ran through the high street.

Around 85 cows stampeded past the Phoenix Hotel in the town centre on Saturday 23 October.

Police soon herd about the incident and closed several roads while the animals were safely rounded up.

Steven Jones, Manager at the hotel said he had "never seen anything like it here before".

"The cows were all moving at quite a pace, and a few ran past on the pavement right next to the pub.

"It is lucky that it was not 10 or 15 minutes earlier, as a lot of people had just left and had been standing outside the pub.

"I think the cows ended up congregating at the rugby club in the end and made a bit of a mess from what I hear." Steven Jones

