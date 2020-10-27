Somerset to switch to three-weekly black bin collection

Watch Ben McGrail's report

Somerset will become the seventeenth area in the country to have black rubbish bins collected every three weeks instead of every two.

The process has already started in Mendip and will gradually be rolled out in South Somerset, Somerset West & Taunton and Sedgemoor over the next 18 months.

To help the change, the weekly recycling collections will be able to take more - but some are concerned the change will mean overflowing bins for busy families unable to sort out their rubbish.

Credit: ITV West Country

Residents will receive a new blue bag which can be used to recycle things like yogurt pots and plastic containers.

It is hoped that by being able to put more materials out for weekly recycling collections, there will be less to put out for the waste collections every three weeks.

Items such as food and drink cartons, batteries and even small electrical items will also be collected as part of the change.

Councils say people don't need to do anything until they receive their new blue bag.

Credit: ITV West Country

Not everyone agrees with the changes.

Amanda lives in Taunton and worries for others when black bins move to three-weekly collections:

"Ours is all overflowing and I think, as a modern day family, we use more products. I would say, not for myself but more so for families with young children, with nappies they can't recycle those. I know there's an initiative to try to get them to go to towels but modern day families can't do that, they don't have the time like they used to do 40-50 years ago."

The Somerset Waste Partnership has promised to support people who may struggle.

The waste depot near Evercreech has been upgraded so it can recycle more.

Credit: Somerset Waste Partnership

The Partnership says the change is vital for the environment and is asking people to commit to following the new system.

Managing Director Mickey Green thinks people "will be surprised".

"All those plastic pots, tubs and trays, they take up a lot of space in your bin. You're going to have a lot more room in your bin.

"We recognise it's a big change for everybody so everybody will have had two leaflets through their door, we've got extra staff ready to support people.

"We know some people will have questions, we know some people are desperate to recycle all those extra materials but it's why we want to phase it out around the county because we know we've got to give people support through that change."

READ MORE: