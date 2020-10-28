Avon and Somerset Police has set up a dedicated team to attend reports of coronavirus rule breaches.

The force has been given around £680,000 from the Government to fund the Covid-19 team, which will help buy electric bikes for officers on patrol and more police cars.

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson, from Avon and Somerset Police, said that demand for non-coronavirus police matters dropped during the national lockdown earlier this year.

However, she said it has risen again and is now at "pre-lockdown levels".

Officers have responded magnificently, but combining traditional policing priorities with additional Covid-19 work is a challenge for forces across the country. By creating this dedicated team, it will enable those officers to concentrate on dealing with reports coming in and proactively police areas where problems have previously occurred. Assistant Chief Constable, Nikki Watson

As well as the dedicated team, neighbourhood officers will continue to enforce the coronavirus regulations where necessary.

413 Number of fixed penalty notices issued by the force since the start of lockdown in March.

Sue Mountstevens, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: "This dedicated policing team will support local people and work with communities to ensure residents understand and are adhering to regulations that aim to lower the transmission rates of the virus."

