The Mayor of Bristol has announced the city will be the first place in the UK to move into 'Tier 1 plus' with restrictions coming into force in a matter of days.

The new restrictions will mean tighter enforcement, more local control over test and trace, targeted focus on working adults (aged 30 - 60) and an introduction of Covid marshals to patrol the city.

Marvin Rees said if these new measures do not work then Bristol will move into Tiers 2 or 3.

WHAT DOES TIER 1 PLUS INVOLVE?

Tighter restrictions which are yet to be confirmed

More local control over test and trace

Targeted focus on working adults (aged 30 - 60)

Introduction of Covid marshals to patrol the city

In a press conference Marvin Rees says going into Tier 1 plus as oppose to Tier 2 is to protect the hospitality sector and people's livelihoods.

He says the new measures will have "targeted actions" to reduce the spread of the virus.

The mayor added there are three parts to the new system: using the date, taking on parts of test and trace, and compliance. It is yet to be confirmed exactly what is included in each part of the restrictions.

Public Health Bristol official Christina Gray added: "In order to keep open, we need to drive down infections."

Bristol's numbers are now higher than the English average, at 340.7 per 100,00 population.

340.7 coronavirus cases per 100,00 in Bristol

The council will be introducing eight Covid marshals, which it received extra money for, to ensure measures are followed.

The council is also assessing what level of financial support would be needed in order to support the people of Bristol should they move into Tier 2 restrictions.

The mayor added that the situation "moves incredibly quickly" so the council and its partners were having to move quickly too.

The Mayor said the city could move into Tier 1 plus in a matter of days.

The Department of Health is yet to comment on the move.

