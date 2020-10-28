Coronavirus restrictions hit Poppy Appeal collections in Taunton

Normally in late October, poppy sellers would be out and about on our streets, raising valuable funds for the Poppy Appeal. But in 2020, Taunton, for example, has gone from having nearly 800 boxes selling poppies to just 12.

With many volunteers unable to help and no street collectors allowed because of coronavirus, the Royal British Legion has described this year's appeal in the West Country as "extremely difficult".

You won't be seeing poppy sellers on the street this year because of the coronavirus restrictions. Credit: ITV West Country

The Poppy Appeal has been raising money to support members of the armed forces and their families for almost 100 years but this year the charity will be hard-pressed to raise the funds it needs.

Adam Brown, Somerset Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion says: "Taunton used to put out roughly somewhere between 700 and 800 collection tins and boxes of poppies throughout the town.

"Unfortunately, due to the current situation, I've been trying to cover the town myself and I've managed to get 12 collection boxes out in Taunton itself."

Poppies are available at places like Taunton Visitor Centre. Credit: ITV West Country

Poppies are available in fixed locations like shops. The Royal British Legion also has ways people can support the charity through its website.

Adam Brown says, "You can purchase a virtual poppy from there. We're also doing poppies in a box where people can apply for a number of poppies that you can sell within your friends and we'll give you a paying in slip. So there are lots of different ways that we are trying to adjust to the current situation."

Find out more - including how to download a virtual poppy - here.

There will be no parades like this one in Taunton in 2019 but people are asked to find other ways to remember those who served. Credit: ITV West Country

Martin Heale, who is organising Taunton's Poppy Appeal, is one of a small number of volunteers as the risks are too high for many of them to help out.

Martin says: "It's very strange. Normally we're involved with the cadet units being out, we normally have military vehicles in the town centre and various other different things going on that obviously aren't going on at the moment."

Like many towns, there will not be a Remembrance Day parade in Taunton this year but people are being asked to mark it in their own ways.

