An EasyJet flight to Bristol had to be diverted after the airport's air traffic control system was affected by what could have been a lightning strike.

The flight was due to land at Bristol Airport on 27 October but had to be diverted to Birmingham because of the technical fault, believed to be caused by the bad weather.

Passengers affected by the diversion were put on coaches back to Bristol.

One of those on board the flight said: "On a flight from Edinburgh to Bristol. Can’t land radio tower been hit by lightning and knocked signal out. Running low on fuel plane got to turn to Birmingham to refuel.”

Large parts of the West Country were hit by torrential downpours and rumbles of thunder on 27 October.

A spokesperson from Bristol Airport said: "Due to an electrical storm during the evening on Tuesday 27 October one arriving flight diverted to Birmingham airport due to a technical fault with the telecommunication infrastructure supplying Air Traffic Control."

The spokesperson confirmed no other flights or systems were affected and everything has since returned to normal.

EasyJet also confirmed what happened and said "adverse weather conditions" caused the technical problem and, because of the poor weather, Bristol Airport had to close.

The company has apologised to customers for the inconvenience, but stressed the "safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is our highest priority."

