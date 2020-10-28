One person had to be rescued earlier today after a family was swept into the sea along the Cornish coast.

Forecasters had predicted some of the biggest and most dangerous waves of the year.

One eyewitness had just finished filming the stormy seas at Gwithian when she heard screams. This is her Tweet:

The group were on rocks at Gwithian before being swamped by large waves and ending up in the water. Some of them managed to scramble back ashore, but one was missing.

A large rescue operation was launched involving a lifeboat, ambulances the Cornwall Air Ambulance and the coastguard helicopter.

Fortunately, the final member was located and rescued.

HM Coastguard says 'All persons were safely recovered, with assistance from a member of the public'. Credit: Michael Ots

The HM Coastguard has confirmed that nine people ended up in the water. A spokesperson says.

"At 2.45pm today, HM Coastguard received a report of multiple people, confirmed to be nine in total (adults and children), in potential difficulty in the sea water at Godrevy, on the eastern side of St Ives Bay, Cornwall.

"The St Ives RNLI ALB, the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter from Newquay and the Portreath Coastguard Rescue Team; along with the South Western Ambulance Service, attended the scene. Lifeguards from Gwithian also assisted in the search and rescue response.

"All persons were safely recovered, with assistance from a member of the public; and some were later passed into the care of the ambulance service for onward care to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, via air ambulance, land ambulance and coastguard helicopter."

