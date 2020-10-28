Christmas has come even earlier than usual for people in St Ives and here's why...

Tonight (Wednesday 28 October), the town's Christmas lights will be switched on to bring the community some early, and much needed, festive cheer.

It was given permission to turn on the lights earlier than usual this year because so many of the town's Christmas events will affected by coronavirus regulations.

In 2019 the popular annual switch-on took place much later, on Friday 29 November.

A typical St Ives Christmas kicks off with a visit from Santa, who arrives at The Wharf by RNLI lifeboat to meet the hundreds of waiting children and their families.

This year, though, things will look a little different. On the official website for Christmas celebrations in St Ives it says:

"As he is very old, Father Christmas has to keep at a distance this year and will not be able to arrive by lifeboat, but to cheer everyone up he has given permission for St Ives BID to put the Christmas lights on early from Wednesday 28th October. He will be carrying out his important Santa duties in secret hours to avoid contact.

Elves will be running a Christmas Window dressing competition based on the 12 days of Christmas and shops are going to be open late night every Thursday from 26th November until the big day.

NHS workers, carers, shop workers and many other people locally have gone above and beyond, helping the community throughout this difficult year. We would like to highlight some these people on our Facebook and web site. Please tell us your stories of those that have helped and brought smiles back on people’s faces in these difficult and usual times so we can celebrate them on our web page.

Keep an eye out here for news and updates from Santa."

The town will be lit up tonight from 6pm.

