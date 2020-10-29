A woman from the West Country says she has been left unable to walk after suffering long-term effects associated with coronavirus.

Lynn Curtis has never fully recovered after falling ill earlier this year.

The former marathon runner and Iron Man competitor now requires the use of a wheelchair, and suffers from lasting fatigue.

Lynn was fit and healthy before contracting coronavirus, and used to run marathons.

She has since been diagnosed with Long Covid, a condition which can affect sufferers for many months.

Lynn explains: “The fatigue - it's not like I'm a bit tired, it's like I have to go to sleep now.

“I can't sit up to talk because it's too tiring for me and I realised I couldn't walk anymore.

I feel quite upset talking about it because having run marathons, my life was really active. I'm 51-years-old and needing to buy a wheelchair was probably one of the hardest things I have done in my life. Lynn Curtis

What is Long Covid?

Long Covid can develop after someone has contracted coronavirus.

While most people can fight off the infection in two to three weeks, for Long Covid sufferers, it can take months to fully recover.

Various studies are being done to find out more about Long Covid and its symptoms.

The precise symptoms of Long Covid vary from one patient to the next, but fatigue is common.

Breathlessness, muscle aches, joint pain, memory loss as well as depression and mental health problems have also been reported.

A study is now underway at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where scientists are trying to learn more about the condition.

Researcher Dr David Arnold said: “What we have found is that even patients who are diagnosed in the community, and may never have come to hospital, are still having symptoms six months down the line.

“That is what's unusual.”

