Visiting hours for maternity services at Great Western Hospital in Swindon are being reduced due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The NHS Foundation trust in charge of the hospital said the increasing number of cases both locally and nationally is to blame for the change.

In a post on Twitter a spokesperson said: "We know this is difficult, but it's important that we protect our vulnerable patients, staff and volunteers. We will continue to review these visiting times as the situation evolves."

The changes are being introduced from Thursday 29 October.

Once individuals are ready to be transferred to the hospital's Hazel Ward after birth, their partners now have to leave the hospital and book visiting slots for their return.

There are two slots - 9.30am-1.30pm and 2.30pm-6.30pm.

Visit the trust's website for more information.

