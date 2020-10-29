Plans for futuristic flying glass cabin over Bristol unveiled

How Arc will look and work - video by Arc Bristol

Forget the London Eye - in a few years, Arc Bristol could be a thing.

Ambitious plans have been submitted to Bristol City Council for a flying glass cabin over the harbour which would give panoramic views of the city.

Arc Bristol has been designed by local architect Nick Stubbs to provide a new way to view historic and heritage sites from the air, without affecting those sites.

Could Arc Bristol one day supply views as spectacular as this one of the ss Great Britain taken by our drone pilot? Credit: ITV West Country

The glass capsule would be able to take 42 passengers at a time on a 20-minute scenic flight to see the landscape, from the Cathedral and Clifton Suspension Bridge across the Floating Harbour to the edge of the city.

The viewing cabin would be suspended 69m up between two carbon fibre masts pivoting on a base in Millennium Square.

Passengers would enter the glass cabin from a lounge on the roof of We The Curious, which would then lifted up and then rotate to take in the views.

There would be an on-board pilot who would provide a commentary on the historic sights.

Passengers would access the pod from the roof of We The Curious and then be taken on a 20 minute sky ride. Credit: Arc Bristol

The planning application has been submitted by Arc Bristol jointly with We The Curious.

Donna Speed, the chief executive of the science and arts centre, says: “After a really difficult year, this is wonderful news for We The Curious and for our City. We believe in curiosity.

"We want to continue to inspire people to ask questions, to explore the world around them.

“And we believe that Arc will be an amazing, innovative, and inspirational experience that will bring a totally new perspective on what We The Curious already does so well.

"I have no doubt that seeing our incredible City 69 metres off the ground will inspire a whole new way of seeing Bristol, and we are really looking forward to sharing the exciting curiosity Arc is certain to provoke.”

Could this futuristic flying capsule become a reality in a few years? Credit: Arc Bristol

If permission is granted, the glass 'eye' could be flying high over Bristol in 2024.

You can view and comment on the planning application here.

Find out more information about Arc Bristol on the Arc Global website.

