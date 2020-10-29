Plymouth Argyle tackles loneliness amongst fans during pandemic

Watch Jacquie Bird's report

Plymouth Argyle has been involved in a special project to reach out to fans who may be feeling lonely without their weekly football fix.

The current ban on fans inside football stadiums because of coronavirus is having a huge impact on clubs' finances, but is also proving damaging to fans who have built friendships and connections with those they see on matchdays.

Staff from Plymouth Argyle Community Trust have been checking up on fans.

Argyle fan Roger Balsdon is 80-years-old and has been a regular at Home Park since he was five.

At the start of lockdown, his beloved wife Gloria died very suddenly.

Even though football had been cancelled, Plymouth Argyle's community team stepped in to make sure Roger got support at one of the most difficult times of his life.

He says it has made a huge difference.

Over lockdown, Plymouth Argyle Community Trust has reached out to many supporters as part of its Tackling Loneliness Together project.

Health and Disability Officer Emma Potter says she has struck up a friendship with Roger and that it is a very fulfilling project which allows the club to stay connected to fans.

