Police divers have spent a third day searching the River Avon for a missing man from Trowbridge.

Konwani Mwale, 24, was reported missing on 26 October.

Specialist officers from Avon and Somerset Police and Wiltshire Search and Rescue have since been deployed in an area of the River Avon near Warleigh Weir.

Specialist officers searching a section of the River Avon.

Konwani is black, of athletic build and five foot nine inches tall.

It is believed he is wearing black jacket, dark top, grey jeans and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information regarding Kondwani’s whereabouts, please call 101 and quote reference number 54200107780.