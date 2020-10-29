The RNLI has re-issued its safety warning to people heading to the West Country's beaches as it predicts "large waves" and "dangerous sea conditions" will continue.

It is the second day of potentially tumultuous conditions on the region's coastline and the life-saving charity is again urging people to only visit lifeguarded beaches.

On Wednesday (28 October) a number of Newquay's beaches had to be closed after a "colossal swell" - partly brought on by ex-hurricane Epsilon - created waves of up to 28ft.

People were stopped from entering the water at Fistral, Crantock, Towan and Mawgan Porth as a precaution.

A major rescue operation also had to be carried out after HM Coastguard received reports of nine people in difficulty after being swept out to sea at Gwithian.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is warning people to remember the following things before heading out over the next few days:

Avoid the water and never enter if the red flag is flying

Stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, coastal paths, promenades and harbours

Stay back from large waves

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

This video shows the moment a giant wave hit beach-goers at Treyarnon. According to the RNLI, nobody was injured.

Television presenter and author Fern Britton, who now lives in Cornwall, issued her own safety warning to followers on Twitter.

The former 'This Morning' co-anchor regularly updated her social media feed on Wednesday with pictures of the growing waves around the coast.

She also shared some of the scary experiences posted by others, including a young boy who had to be rescued after getting caught up in the waves and a man who was told to get out of the sea after he was swimming in the dangerous waters without a wetsuit.

Titled 'A Cornish wash and blow dry', Fern posted a video with a stark warning to people who are considering a visit to the beach.

She also reminded viewers that RNLI lifeguard cover is coming to an end as we now head into the winter months.

Fistral Beach was busy with half-term holidaymakers on Wednesday.

Your pictures and videos

One photographer and Twitter user shared this compilation from across the region.

This picture was shared on Twitter from Treyarnon

As well as the Minack Theatre's webcam, pictures from the beauty spot are just as striking. Birmingham Stage actors had more than just the rain to be aware of...

ITV West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell also shared images of the scene on Fistral Beach, with a reminder to visitors not to get too close to the water.

Retired Devon and Cornwall Police Inspector, Dave Meredith, also captured the conditions in Newquay.

These were the waves at Sennen.

THESE were the waves at Porthleven.

As the Twitter user who posted it said, "Imagine living in that house though".

Meanwhile in Carbis Bay, as half term holidaymakers were warned to stay out of the water, seals were seen making the most of the more 'playful' conditions.

