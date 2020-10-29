Amateur footballers from Somerset have lost a whopping two tonnes in weight playing matches over the past year.

More than 200 players signed up for the Man V Fat project when it launched leagues in Taunton, Bridgwater, Yeovil and Weston last year.

Now those taking part are celebrating after shedding more than 4,000lbs.

Among them is Stuart McGarry, who weighed 330lbs when he first joined but now weighs 213lbs.

I would recommend MAN v FAT to anyone who is feeling no diet is working and they want to do something they enjoy but also have a great support network around them to succeed. The Weston league has a great network of guys who want to support each other and that helps when you’re having a bad week - the other guys are there for an extra game of football or a walk down the seafront to help. Stuart McGarry

The project was launched to tackle rising levels of obesity among adults in Somerset.

Data from Public Health England shows nearly two thirds (65.8%) of adults in the county are overweight or obese - which is higher than the national average (62.3%).

Players taking part in the league in Yeovil. Credit: Man V Fat

As part of the programme, players are weighed before taking part in a 30 minute game of six-a-side - with goal bonuses available depending on the amount of weight players have lost.

Andrew Pritchard, who plays in the Taunton league, said he has lost 55lbs playing matches over the past 18 months.

Man V Fat has helped me turn my lifestyle around. I would recommend it to anyone and certainly now see it as a positive routine in my week playing football on Sunday mornings and the motivation I take with me throughout the week to nudge the weight down a bit more each week. Andrew Pritchard

The Taunton, Bridgwater and Weston leagues all currently have spaces for new players.

