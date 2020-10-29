Spectacular 'wave' of 9,000 knitted poppies lights up Callington church

A spectacular 'wave' of knitted poppies is lighting up a church in Callington as Cornwall launches its annual fundraising appeal.

Covid-19 restrictions mean the Poppy Appeal will not quite be the same this year - but people are still being encouraged to show their support.

The display at St Mary's Church features around 9,000 knitted poppies, alongside figures of soldiers and wooden crosses placed in the ground.

Helen Dowdall, from Callington Town Council, said: "Remembrance is such an important time for us. One resident put a call out on social media, expecting a handful of local crafters to help us.

The display is the focal point of the town's Remembrance celebrations. Credit: ITV News

"But the response has been unanimous, there's been a real strength of feeling this year and we're delighted."

The Poppy Appeal has been raising money to support members of the armed forces and their families for almost 100 years but this year the charity will be hard-pressed to raise the funds it needs.

Adam Brown, Somerset Community Fundraiser for the Royal British Legion says: "Taunton used to put out roughly somewhere between 700 and 800 collection tins and boxes of poppies throughout the town.

"Unfortunately, due to the current situation, I've been trying to cover the town myself and I've managed to get 12 collection boxes out in Taunton itself."

