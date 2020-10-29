A swimmer from Gloucester has walked the length of Hadrian's Wall wearing only a pair of trunks and a Roman helmet.

John Myatt completed the 91-mile journey to fundraise for forces charity Rugby For Heroes.

He says that he "met some cracking people" along the way, including an army veteran who supported John and even celebrated with a pint at the end of the journey.

Credit: John Myatt

John set off with a target of raising £1,000.

Since completing the four-day challenge, his total has passed £2,250.

You can find more information about John's walk on his fundraising page.

Find out more about Rugby for Heroes here.

