Bristol civil rights activist Paul Stephenson has train named in his honour

A civil rights campaigner most commonly known for leading the Bristol Bus Boycott is having a train named in his honour to mark Black History Month.

Dr Paul Stephenson OBE, 83, was the city's first black social worker. He moved to the West Country in 1960 after serving in the RAF.

In 1963 he led the Bristol Bus Boycott which started after one of the city's bus companies refused to employ ethnic minorities.

It lasted for 60 days and ended with campaigners overturning the ban.

A year later, in 1964, Dr Stephenson came to the public's attention again when he refused to leave a public house until he was served. It resulted in a magistrates' court trial that was dismissed.

His actions went on to prove instrumental in the creation of the 1965 Race Relations Act, which banned racial discrimination in public places. It also made the promotion of hatred on grounds of 'colour, race, or ethnic or national origins' an offence.

In 2007 he was granted Freedom of the City of Bristol before being made an OBE in 2009 for his services to equal opportunities and to community relations in Bristol. In 2017 he received a Pride of Britain Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Dr Stephenson was given the Pride of Britain award by Sir Lenny Henry in 2017. Credit: PA images

As a result of votes by members of the public and staff from Great Western Railway, Dr Stephenson's name will now be adorned on a GWR train to celebrate his work.

It is part of the company's 'Great Westerners' campaign to recognise past and present heroes.

Dr Stephenson's naming ceremony will take place on Friday 30 October at Bristol Temple Meads station, where people will pay tribute to his lifetime of campaigning.

"This is such a wonderful gesture and one I'm delighted to accept. I feel very proud to be considered by GWR as one of its Great Westerners," Dr Stephenson said.

History is very important for understanding who we are, what's happening to us today and where our vision is for tomorrow.< "It is vital to take ownership of our history and to revisit it from time to time to ensure we have a clearer picture of our time and understanding of our humanity. Dr Paul Stephenson, OBE

Stephenson was spokesperson for the Bristol Bus Boycott and joined by several other organisers. Credit: PA images

The city's Mayor, Marvin Rees, said he was "delighted" that Dr Stephenson is being honoured by the train operator.

He said: "Black History Month gives us an opportunity to celebrate Black contributors to British society and it is fitting that GWR will be adding Dr Stephenson to the list of those Great Westerners whose names adorn its trains."

After working in London on the Commission for Racial Equality, Dr Stephenson was appointed to the Sports Council in 1975, where he campaigned against sporting contacts with apartheid South Africa.

He later returned to Bristol and helped set up the Bristol Black Archives Partnership.

Others from the region being honoured on GWR Intercity Express Trains include Bristol paramedic Kathryn Osmond.

