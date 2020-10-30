The chairman of Forest Green Rovers has created what he claims is the world's first zero-impact diamond.

Well-known environmentalist Dale Vince says the gemstones are made from carbon which has been sucked out of the air using a sky-mining facility.

He developed the so-called Sky Diamond in Stroud and is dubbing it "bling without the sting".

Mr Vince, who is the founder of green energy firm Ecotricity, said he sees the process - which took more than five years to perfect - as a way of challenging traditional diamond mining methods which damage the environment.

The diamonds take about two weeks to make. Credit: Jeff Moore

The diamonds - which have been certified by the International Gemological Institute - take about two weeks to be made.

Speaking to PA, Mr Vince said the ingredient list "comes from the sky" and is not "just low or zero carbon, it's actually negative carbon...because we're locking up atmospheric carbon into a very permanent form of carbon, the diamond."

We no longer need to dig these enormous holes in the ground - they're visible from space, some of them. We don't need to do that to get diamonds, we can just make them from the sky in an entirely benign process. Dale Vince

Mr Vince said the technology is the "exact kind of thing" that needs to be done to help fight "the climate and other sustainability crises".

He also suggested these new techniques "enable us to carry on living the way that we're used to living and want to live."

The diamonds will be available to pre-order for collaborations from early 2021, though their price has not yet been revealed.

