A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman who was found with serious injuries died inside a house in an Exmoor village.

It happened in the St George's Street area of Dunster at around 3am on Thursday 29 October.

Police officers, who were called by the ambulance service, arrived to find the woman seriously injured - despite medical attention she died at the scene.

A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination will now be carried out and the woman will be identified.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “This is a serious incident, which has tragically led to the death of a woman. Her family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“A police cordon has been set up while investigation and forensics work is carried out.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we believe at this time it is an isolated incident.

“Nevertheless, additional patrols will be carried out in the area over the coming days and I’d urge anyone with concerns about what happened to speak to officers, who will be able to provide any advice necessary.”

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team on 101, giving the call-handler reference 5220244707.