A kind-hearted couple from Plymouth have used their wedding savings to feed children this half-term after being forced to postpone their ceremony for a fourth time.

Melanie Steer and her partner Ryan Chapple were due to get married this year but have had to repeatedly postpone because of coronavirus restrictions.

This was compounded in August when their venue - the Moorland Garden Hotel - closed suddenly and was sold to new owners.

Coronavirus restrictions forced the couple to postpone their wedding four times this year. Credit: Plymouth Live

They have now rescheduled the wedding for 2022 but have decided to use their savings to help feed children after being inspired by Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign.

Melanie, from Estover, explained: “It's been a bit of whirlwind to be honest.

It's got to the point where we just want to put it to the back of our minds for the rest of this year and start enjoying it again next year. Some places were giving packed lunches and cafes were giving away food for children who were in receipt of free school dinners that weren't receiving them now. We've done it so it covers everyone. Melanie Steer

"Even if there's kids who were riding their bikes on the street and missed lunch they could pop in and get one. It's for any child that needs it."

The charitable couple then contacted Allan Smale, owner of Al’s Kitchen in Thornbury Road, to see if they could use his venue to make the lunches.

"When I approached Al about it he was really excited and he said he felt really honoured,” Melanie added.

The couple have been making their lunches at Al's Kitchen, which is run by Allan Smale (pictured, right). Credit: Plymouth Live

"He has such a lot of space, and he was so friendly and nice and welcoming that I knew regarding confidentiality - and things like that - he'd be great about it, and he has been."

The couple have been starting every day at 8am and are making and giving out lunches until midday, when they start doing home deliveries.

We've had a couple of calls asking us to deliver. We've posted it on the Estover site and we've had about 500 people sharing and liking. It's nice to know that it's getting recognised in Plymouth and in our area. It's really shown us that communities are capable of coming together. That's been nice to see. Melanie

