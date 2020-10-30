Plymouth's Theatre Royal will host a programme of socially-distanced Christmas performances after being granted a £1.9 million "lifeline" from the Government.

CEO Adrian Vinken said both the Culture Recovery Fund and a National Lottery scheme has helped the theatre get ready to re-open in a safe way for audiences this festive season.

The iconic performance venue has been closed for more than six months and lost more than 90% of its income overnight when lockdown started in March.

In a statement on the theatre's website Mr Vinken said:

Thanks to our loyal supporters, this bold commitment from The National Lottery and our successful bid to the Culture Recovery Fund, we can now bounce back and can once again afford to present pantomime and our usual full Christmas programme – with something for everyone on the stages of the Theatre Royal just in time for Christmas.” Adrian Vinken, CEO of Theatre Royal Plymouth

Audience members can now look forward to visiting their favourite theatre again.

What's on at TRP?

Whatever your taste, there will be something for everyone at the Plymouth theatre this Christmas.

For families, an all-new production of Robinson Crusoe will run for three weeks from Saturday 12 December.

In The Drum theatre, The Gingerbread Man will be put on for smaller audience members by Bridport-based Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company.

Meanwhile Gonzo Moose, a slapstick production company, will present The Thing That Came From Over There - a show inspired by 1950s horror movies with a Christmas twist.

How will it work?

The theatre said it has been working hard to make the building safe for the return of its audience members.

Robinson Crusoe will be staged in just one act to minimise the need for people to move around the building and any audience-participation will be Covid-safe.

When buying tickets, only single households and support bubbles of up to six people can book together. Only e-tickets will be issued.

Arrival times will be staggered for certain productions to reduce queues - there will be an entry time shown on your ticket.

Face coverings must be worn within all areas of the building, unless you are exempt. The cloakrooms are still closed and audience members are being warned that it may be a little cooler than usual due to increased ventilation inside.

A few other things to remember:

Check-in using the NHS Test & Trace app

Your temperature will be taken when you arrive at the theatre

Hand sanitising stations will be dotted around the public spaces in the building

There won't be any intervals until further notice

The restaurant, cafe and bars remain closed so there will not be any food or drink available to buy inside. No refreshments are allowed inside the theatre.

There is plenty more information here. If you are a member, you can book your tickets from Friday 13 November. General sale is from Wednesday 18 November.

