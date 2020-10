We may not be able to trick or treat this Halloween due to Covid-19, but that hasn't stopped us carving pumpkins and dressing up.

Here is a selection of your ghoulish and ghastly creations.

Sebastian from Dilton Marsh near Westbury in Wiltshire having fun at a pumpkin patch. Credit: Alexandra Poole

This unicorn-themed creation is the work of the Bensen family from Cheltenham. Credit: Karla Bensen

Phoebe put on her pumpkin dress to go pumpkin picking in Dorset Credit: Katrina Vernon

This pair of pumpkin heads are from Bridgwater in Somerset. Credit: Britney Watts

These pumpkins have been expertly carved by Linzi in Gillingham in Dorset. They depict Tremors, Worzel Gummidge and Legends of Zelda Credit: Linzi Baker

These three sleepyheads are part of a pumpkin trail in Milborne Port in Dorset Credit: Amy Whitewick

Pumpkins on parade - Florence from Ilminster, Layla Mae and Harper Rae from North Somerset and Millie from Trowbridge. Credit: Hannah Bandy, Sharon Vyse, Natalie Chalk

These spooky creations come courtesy of the Parkers of Wincanton Credit: Amelia Parker

Seven-year-old Henry from Swindon IS Edward Scissorhands. Credit: Pearl Barcoe

Five-year-old Maxi and two-year-old Monty from Codford in Wiltshire show some pumpkin love. Credit: Victoria McKinstry-West

Toffee Willmott from Hanham near Bristol has been getting in the Halloween spirit. Credit: Leanne Hemmings

Things that go boo - or baa - in the night! This lamb was sent in by photographer Mark Passmore from Exeter. Credit: Mark Passmore

More pumpkin fashion - here are Casper from Charlestown in Cornwall and Isla from Yate near Bristol. Credit: Natasha Stevens, Amy Wallington

Elsie and Poppy from Midsomer Norton in Somerset have been busy this half term. Credit: Kirsty Wood

Dominic from Trowbridge has found a ghoulish use for all the pumpkin innards. Credit: Stewart Benford

Buddy from Kingsbridge in Devon makes people smile with his Halloween coats. Credit: Janet Stanley

Thanks to everyone who sent pictures in. We are sorry that we cannot include all of them in our gallery.

