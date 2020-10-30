Social isolation is making bereavement harder to cope with, a study by Bristol University and Cardiff University has found.

People who are grieving have told researchers it is disrupting their support structures and they have fewer people physically around to help them.

The research project is still looking for people to share their stories on how they have dealt with socially distanced bereavements and are particularly keen for men and people from BAME backgrounds to share their experiences.

But Dr Lucy Selman, a social scientist at the University of Bristol, says there are already trends showing there are likely to be long-term effects.

Missing out on regular contact before death, not being able to say goodbye and funeral restrictions could store up future problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder and an inability to move forward Dr Lucy Selman, Bristol University

Dr Selman is one of the organisers of the virtual 'Good Grief Festival' weekend, which runs between 30 October to 1 November.

More than 6,000 people have signed up to watch the live stream of talks and workshops which encourage people to have more open conversations about bereavement.

The live stream is being broadcast from Bristol after the original festival in May had to be postponed. Credit: Good Grief Festival

Selman was prompted to plan the event before the pandemic after her second daughter was stillborn in 2018, but Covid-19 has brought a new focus on losing loved ones.

Aisling Mustan, the festival's project manager, has also faced personal loss and says it's liberating being able to talk about death.

A number of recognisable names are speaking over the weekend include actor and author Robert Webb and actor and podcaster Cariad Lloyd.

The festival is free to watch on the main stage live stream.