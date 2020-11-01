At around 5am yesterday, October 31st, a French yachtsman issued a mayday distress call, 6 nautical miles off the Isles of Scilly after being hit by a freak wave which capsized, rolled and disabled his vessel.

Falmouth Coastguard sent the Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Newquay and the RNLI all weather lifeboat from St Mary's to the scene.

Once the 34-foot yacht was located by the RNLI lifeboat the crew made several attempts during spells of extremely strong winds to get close enough to the yacht to pass a tow which they eventually did.

This video taken by volunteer crew member Andrew Hicks shows just how treacherous the conditions were during the rescue:

RNLI coxswain Peter Hicks told ITV News that the hardest part of the rescue was connecting the tow as the vessels were moving at such different speeds.

It was an unnerving rescue at times…everyone is chuffed to bits with the outcome and the guy is safely now back in the harbour. The rescue relied on the hard work of my crew so credit to them. Peter Hicks, Coxswain, St Mary's RNLI Lifeboat

The vessel was rescued around 6 nautical miles off St Mary's. Credit: St Mary's RNLI Lifeboat

The French yacht was safely escorted into St Mary's Harbour with the skipper uninjured.

HM Coastguard has issued advice to all sailors to always carry a VHF radio.