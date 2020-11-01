Police are still trying to break up a huge illegal rave in Yate, which started last night.

Avon and Somerset Police attended the unlicensed event at around 10:30pm, where they found hundreds of people in a warehouse on Millbrook Road.

A dispersal notice was issued to force revellers to leave. Roads were also closed to prevent access by car but police say large numbers of people continued to arrive on foot.

People continued to arrive on site despite police issuing a dispersal notice. Credit: Bristol Live

By 4am it was estimated there were between 500 and 700 people on site.

Police say they had items including lit spray cans and bottles thrown at them as they tried to prevent people from entering the site, leaving some officers injured.

The power source to the building was cut off but an alternative power source is now being used. Neighbouring police forces have been asked to help bring the event to a close.

Two people have so far been arrested.

Police have apologised by the disruption caused by the event. Credit: Bristol Live

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “This has been an incredibly challenging operation, with a large number of people in a confined space and several officers being assaulted.

We are working with neighbouring forces and the ambulance service to look to bring this event to a close in a controlled way that does not jeopardise the safety of people in the area.

We’re sorry for the disruption caused by the selfish actions of the organisers of this event and those attending. This unlicensed event was organised in secret, despite people being fully aware of the ongoing risk to public health due to COVID-19. Chief Inspector Mark Runacres

Their actions were wholly irresponsible and I am sure will disgust the overwhelming majority of people who are making huge sacrifices to limit the spread of the virus.

Our investigations team will be involved in reviewing officers’ body worn footage and other enquiries as we seek to take appropriate action against those responsible."

Anyone with evidence and information has been asked to call 101 and quote log number 1369 of 31 October

Read more: