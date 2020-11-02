Bonfire Night in lockdown - the law on setting off fireworks in line with new Covid-19 rules
England enters a second lockdown on Bonfire Night, Thursday 5 November. With major displays cancelled and strict rules about gathering, what can we and can't we do?
All major fireworks displays are off in 2020, due to the coronavirus lockdown, but some people might still want to let off some rockets in their own back gardens. Here are some useful things to know.
Can I invite family or friends to a fireworks party in my back garden?
No. Under the second lockdown restrictions, you must not meet inside or in your garden with family or friends, unless they are part of your household - that is, the people you live with – or a support bubble.
Anyone caught in breach of lockdown rules on household mixing, even in a garden, could face a fine starting at £200.
If you are found to be the organiser of a gathering of more than 30 people - such as a firework display for family and friends - you could face a fine of £10,000.
Fires in homes and buildings in the UK are started by fireworks every year
Devon and Somerset Fire Service is urging people to avoid bonfires and fireworks. It says the emergency services see an increase in calls around bonfire night, and services are already stretched by the effects of Covid-19.
A spokesperson for the fire service says: "Not only are bonfires and fireworks dangerous, they can cause a nuisance for neighbours and animals.
"Smoke coming in through windows can cause issues for people with breathing problems, and fireworks are stressful for people and animals."
If you are still planning to go ahead with a fireworks display, remember that these are actually explosives and you should follow the Firework Code:
Only buy fireworks with a CE mark
Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks
Keep fireworks in a closed box
Follow the instructions on each firework
Light them at arm's length, using a taper
Stand well back
Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn't gone off, it could still explode
Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them
Direct rockets away from spectators
Always supervise children around fireworks
Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves
Never give sparklers to a child under five
Keep pets indoors
Don't let off fireworks after 11pm
The majority of firework-related injuries happen at family or private parties.
What about the law?
You must be over 18 to purchase or carry fireworks. It is illegal to set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.
You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally.
You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.
Sparklers can reach temperatures more than 15 times hotter than boiling water.
Advice on bonfires
Check for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting your bonfire.
Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.
Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds.
Don't light a bonfire under an electricity cable
Don't burn Fuel (e.g. Petrol, Diesel), Household rubbish (e.g. plastics), Aerosol cans, Lighter fluid, Tyres, Fireworks, Gas canisters, Foam, Paint, Anything wet
Don’t leave bonfires unattended.
Make sure that the bonfire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.
If you want to report a nuisance bonfire, you can contact your council's Environmental Health department.
What can you do if someone is setting off fireworks on your street?
Setting off fireworks in the street is a crime. You can report any offences to the police and the fire service.
If you want to complain about noise, then you should report the issue to your local council's Environmental Health team.
