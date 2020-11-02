England enters a second lockdown on Bonfire Night, Thursday 5 November. With major displays cancelled and strict rules about gathering, what can we and can't we do?

All major fireworks displays are off in 2020, due to the coronavirus lockdown, but some people might still want to let off some rockets in their own back gardens. Here are some useful things to know.

Can I invite family or friends to a fireworks party in my back garden?

No. Under the second lockdown restrictions, you must not meet inside or in your garden with family or friends, unless they are part of your household - that is, the people you live with – or a support bubble.

Anyone caught in breach of lockdown rules on household mixing, even in a garden, could face a fine starting at £200.

If you are found to be the organiser of a gathering of more than 30 people - such as a firework display for family and friends - you could face a fine of £10,000.

127 Fires in homes and buildings in the UK are started by fireworks every year

Devon and Somerset Fire Service is urging people to avoid bonfires and fireworks. It says the emergency services see an increase in calls around bonfire night, and services are already stretched by the effects of Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the fire service says: "Not only are bonfires and fireworks dangerous, they can cause a nuisance for neighbours and animals.

"Smoke coming in through windows can cause issues for people with breathing problems, and fireworks are stressful for people and animals."

If you are still planning to go ahead with a fireworks display, remember that these are actually explosives and you should follow the Firework Code:

Only buy fireworks with a CE mark

Don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks

Keep fireworks in a closed box

Follow the instructions on each firework

Light them at arm's length, using a taper

Stand well back

Never go near a firework that has been lit. Even if it hasn't gone off, it could still explode

Never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them

Direct rockets away from spectators

Always supervise children around fireworks

Light sparklers one at a time and wear gloves

Never give sparklers to a child under five

Keep pets indoors

Don't let off fireworks after 11pm

The majority of firework-related injuries happen at family or private parties. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

It is even illegal to light a sparkler in the street. Credit: PA

What about the law?

You must be over 18 to purchase or carry fireworks. It is illegal to set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places.

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for selling or using fireworks illegally.

You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

Sparklers can reach temperatures more than 15 times hotter than boiling water. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

If you are having a bonfire, don't forget to check for hedgehogs before you light it. Credit: PA

Advice on bonfires

Check for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting your bonfire.

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds.

Don't light a bonfire under an electricity cable

Don't burn Fuel (e.g. Petrol, Diesel), Household rubbish (e.g. plastics), Aerosol cans, Lighter fluid, Tyres, Fireworks, Gas canisters, Foam, Paint, Anything wet

Don’t leave bonfires unattended.

Make sure that the bonfire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

If you want to report a nuisance bonfire, you can contact your council's Environmental Health department.

What can you do if someone is setting off fireworks on your street?

Setting off fireworks in the street is a crime. You can report any offences to the police and the fire service.

If you want to complain about noise, then you should report the issue to your local council's Environmental Health team.

Read more: