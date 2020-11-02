Bristol club fined £10,000 for breaching Covid-19 rules

Police have fined the owner of a Bristol club £10,000 following repeated breaches of coronavirus rules.

The owner of the Jack of Diamonds in West Street was issued with the five-figure fine a week after being told to pay £1,000 for a curfew breach.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police found the owner preparing for a Halloween party despite being told to close.

Police dealt with a number of Covid-19 breaches over the weekend.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Cullen said it was “the most blatant show of contempt” he had seen during the pandemic so far.

‘Multiple warnings’

“It’s truly shameful the level of disregard some people continue to show not just for themselves or the law but for other members of society,” he said.

“Officers gave multiple warnings to the Jack of Diamonds and issued the owner with a £1,000 fine which is certainly not an insignificant amount of money, yet this clearly had no impact whatsoever.

The owner continued to run his establishment as a nightclub, providing alcohol to large crowds of people until the early hours of the morning in the most blatant show of contempt for the public health crisis and the health of his community that we have seen. Stephen Cullen, Avon and Somerset Police

The force has dealt with a number of Covid-19 breaches over the past week - including an illegal rave held in Yate, which was attended by more than 700 people.

Officers also issued the owner of a pub in Taunton with a £1,000 fine after they failed to close at 10pm, while £200 fines have also been handed out at house parties in Weston-super-Mare and Huntspill.

Wiltshire Police, meanwhile, says it has issued 34 warnings for Covid-related incidents since 26 October.

The force has not issued a fixed penalty notice for any Covid breaches since 21 October, when it said someone had failed to self-isolate.

Read more: