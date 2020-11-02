Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed 21 officers and staff tested positive for coronavirus throughout October.

The force said it has followed Public Health England advice and ensured its staff members have been self-isolating.

The emergency service also said officers have been managed in such a way to maintain frontline policing and not adversely affect staffing levels.

In a statement a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said:“In the last 4 weeks (28 days to the 27th of October) there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID19 among police officers and staff across Devon and Cornwall and as a result, these have or are currently self-isolating.“This is in line with government guidelines and a full test and trace procedure is in place to ensure all those staff in contact with the individual can be appropriately managed and cared for.“Public Health England has been made aware and are continuing to liaise with senior managers locally to offer expert advice.“Resources are being managed to maintain frontline delivery of policing services but this has not been compromised by these positive COVID results.“We continue to reinforce the importance of COVID Secure to all of our staff and regularly review the safety and compliance of all of our workplaces."