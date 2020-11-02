Exeter Cathedral's Christmas Market has been cancelled because of the second lockdown.

The popular event had been due to start on 21 November and run until 19 December but organisers have been forced to cancel after new Covid-19 restrictions were announced.

The Dean and Chapter at Exeter Cathedral have released the following statement:

"Due to the government’s announcement on Saturday of a second national lockdown, we are very sad to have to announce that the Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market can no longer take place this year.

"Having significantly redesigned the Christmas Market to ensure appropriate safety measures, we had hoped to be able to continue the tradition this year, to give a much needed boost for local businesses, residents and visitors."

The organisers had introduced a number of Covid-19 safety measures but the market has now been cancelled altogether. Credit: ITV West Country

The Dean and Chapter have thanked traders, Exeter City Council and Public Health England for their support but the decision was unavoidable.

The statement continues: "Today’s news will be disappointing for many, as it is for all of us at the Cathedral.

"However the pandemic is a continually developing situation, and we all want to do everything we can to ensure the safety of the community and to minimise strain on our NHS, carers and other key workers."

